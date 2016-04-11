Watch the New Trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them from the MTV Movie Awards

The 2016 MTV Movie Awards brought us tons of hilarious moments and incredible performances, but perhaps the most exciting part for us Potterheads was the world premiere of a new trailer for the Harry Potter-spinoff, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

On hand to introduce the brand new footage was the film’s star, Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, who rose to the stage out of a briefcase, in true wizarding world fashion. “I’m excited to show you tonight just a wee glimpse of what’s in store next November,” he said to introduce the clip, and boy, are we in for one wild ride.

In the trailer, Newt Scamander sneaks a briefcase full of magical creatures through U.S. customs and into 1920s New York City by flipping a “Muggle Worthy” switch. Along with getting a glimpse into the new world that awaits us, we learn a little more about our worthy protagonist and just how he relates to the wizarding world as we know it.

“Kicked out of Hogwarts for endangering human life with a beast, and one of your teachers argued strongly against your expulsion. I wonder, what makes Albus Dumbledore so fond of you, Mr. Scamander?” the narrator asks.

RELATED: The First Trailer for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Is Here

Oh, and did we mention Colin Farrell makes an appearance? Watch the full trailer above to dive right back into J.K. Rowling’s magical universe.