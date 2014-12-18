Watch the New Trailer for the Backstreet Boys Documentary

It's here! For lifelong Backstreet Boys fans, the trailer for their new documentary, Backstreet Boys: Show ’Em What You're Made Of was worth the wait.

The film takes a look at how the group got its humble start before becoming the most popular band in the world at the time (prepare for a lot of footage of hysterical teenage girls!) "From 1999 to 2002 we were the biggest band in the world ... and then it just stopped," a voice explains in the trailer.

It will also show the emotional experience the past two years have been as Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, and Kevin Richardson work on recording and planning a tour for their most recent album, In a World Like This. Show Em What You're Made Of will be out theaters and video-on-demand Jan. 20, 2015. Watch the full trailer in the video above!

