Watch the New Super Scary Jurassic World TV Spot

She's coming. A new TV spot for the highly anticipated blockbuster of all blockbusters Jurassic World has been released—and it may make you look at birds differently. But don't worry, you'll continue to look at brave, hunky Chris Pratt in the same way!

The teaser trailer features new footage of Pratt's character, a behavior specialist, assessing a lab-created dinosaur that the scientists at the Jurassic World theme park created to attract more business. It seemed like a good plan except the female Velociraptor hybrid turns out to be an extremely violent and intelligent predator. Scientist Bryce Dallas Howard explains in the TV spot that the dino hybrid killed its sibling and Pratt later comes upon several dead dinosaurs and discovers that "she's killing for sport." The final shot shows a scene of absolute chaos as panicked tourists run for their lives while a flying Pterosaurs plucks a woman from off the ground.

From executive producer Steven Spielberg, the film features an all-star cast including Pratt, Howard, Judy Greer, and Jake Johnson. You can get carried away when Jurassic World hits theaters on June 12. To see the new teaser click on the above image.

