Watch the New Magical Behind-the-Scenes Featurette for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Harry Potter fans were already ecstatic when the first teaser for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them came out at the end of last year so they will be especially pleased to now know a new trailer, including behind-the-scenes interviews and new footage from the film, has been released. It is definitely something to keep fans going until the film comes out in November.

The three-minute-long preview was released by Warner Bros. at a special fan event, “A Celebration of Harry Potter 2016,” at Universal Studios’ Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park in Orlando, Fla. The clip features director David Yates and cast members including Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Dan Fogler giving some background on their characters and the story. The featurette also shows J.K. Rowling, who penned the screenplay for the film, walking around on set.

It also includes some new footage from the Harry Potter-prequel which takes place in 1920s London. Back in November, EW exclusively revealed the basic set-up for the plot, which involves some of Newt Scamander's (Redmayne) specimens running loose in the magic-intolerant world of New York post-World War I. This was a time when wizards desperately hid from the No-Majs, or Muggles as they’re known in England, so you can imagine what kind of trouble a fantastic beast might cause, especially when they get out. "This one catalyst sets in motion an insane amount of events that just cause chaos," Redmayne said of the plot.

Though we don't get to see any of the beasts, we certainly know they are coming! Fogler promises in the clip, “fans of Harry Potter [are] going to feel the nostalgia and love they have for the movies in a whole new light.”

Fantastic Beasts hits theaters on Nov. 18. Watch the new featurette in the video above.