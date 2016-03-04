Watch: The New ‪#‎LikeAGirl‬ Campaign Proves Emojis Are Extremely Powerful

Emojis: Girls send over a billion of them each day, but do they truly showcase who they are?

In the latest installment of their #LikeAGirl campaign, Always asked a group of girls if they feel accurately represented by the emojis they use to express themselves in text and online, and their answers prove that the cute pictures are much more significant than just being funny faces. As it turns out, emojis make girls feel limited to stereotypes.

And their feelings are justified. Surprisingly enough, in a variety of over 1,000 emojis women aren't at all represented in a professional capacity. Rather, female emojis are pictured dancing, cutting their hair, painting their nails, being a bride, and wearing crown—a far cry from the male emojis that are shown being detectives, police officers, swimming, playing basketball, and riding bikes.

RELATED: Gina Rodriguez Talks #InnerStyle: "It Took Me So Long to Be Comfortable With the Woman I Am"

Watch the moving video above, and join #LikeAGirl in making girl emojis as unstoppable as the girls they represent.