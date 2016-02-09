WATCH: This New Fuller House Trailer Is Giving Us Major '90s Vibes

With T-minus 17 days left until Fuller House premieres on Netflix, excitement is at an all-time high. But '90s babies, rest assured, the Full House spin-off looks like it's going to be just as good as the original—if not better.

On Tuesday, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they talked about how the cast has remained close throughout the years and—surprise!—dropped a brand new Fuller House trailer.

RELATED: Candace Cameron Bure Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Snaps From the Fuller House Set

In the teaser, we get a closer look at how the lives of the Tanners have changed, and how they've stayed the same. And though the show takes place in the present day and all the characters are grown up, the new clip is making us feel majorly nostalgic. If you weren't already waiting with bated breath for Feb. 26, you will be after watching this. See the full new trailer above, plus watch the cast's full interview with host Ellen DeGeneres.