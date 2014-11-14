Watch the New Full-Length Fifty Shades of Grey Trailer Now!

The official theatrical trailer for Fifty Shades of Grey debuted last night during an episode of Scandal, and it's most revealing look at the film so far! Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s on-screen chemistry as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele gets highlighted in the 2 minutes and 37 seconds of video.

As Beyoncé’s "Haunted" plays, Anastasia sorts through potential concerns about her budding relationship with the troubled billionaire. And between scenes of the two of them together, the clip features glimpses of Mr. Grey getting dressed, jogging, and walking around shirtless. Naturally, the trailer is packed with lines from the first book in E.L. James's trilogy. The movie hits theaters Valentine's Day 2015. Watch the new trailer for yourself by clicking on the image at top!

