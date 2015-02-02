Watch the New Fifty Shades of Grey Super Bowl Trailer, Plus a Never-Before-Seen Clip from the Movie

Mr. Grey will see you now: Super Bowl XLIX viewers were rewarded yesterday with a brand new trailer for Fifty Shades of Grey, and the steamy clip introduced several of the movie's takes on scenes from the book.

It kicks off with the famous elevator kiss between Christian Grey (played by Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (portrayed by Dakota Johnson) where the crazy-in-love duo nearly gets caught making out by a group of businessmen. Next, Christian is shown leading Anastasia by the hand down a hallway in his home, as he tells her his playroom is just behind the door. To which she questions: "Like your Xbox and stuff?" Clearly, Anastasia does not know what kind of enlightening experience awaits her.

And to add to the excitement, this morning NBC's Today show released a never-before-seen clip from from the movie that shows Christian and Ana shopping at the hardware store, which you can watch below. The countdown to Feb. 13 is officially on, when Fifty Shades of Grey when it hits theaters everywhere.

