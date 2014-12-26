Watch Neil Patrick Harris's First Promo for the 2015 Oscars!

Just because the calendar says Dec. 26, that doesn't mean you can't still receive some excellent holiday gifts. In fact, Neil Patrick Harris has one seriously great suggestion for you and your loved ones: simply remind them that he'll be hosting the 2015 Oscars!

RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris to Host the 2015 Oscars

In his first promo for the 87th annual Academy Awards (which the Gone Girl star will be emceeing for the first time in his eclectic career), NPH—clad in a tux and a red scarf, while surrounded by presents and an Oscar statuette—reminds fans, "This holiday season, give your family a gift they'll never forget. Instead of traditional presents, give the gift of simply telling them to watch me host the Oscars." Consider it done!

The 2015 Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, February 22 at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the first 2015 Oscar promo, featuring host Neil Patrick Harris, by clicking on the video at top!

PHOTOS: See NPH and 36 More of Hollywood's Hottest Dads