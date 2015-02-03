Watch Natalie Portman Flee a Wedding in Miss Dior's New Campaign Film

It’s a big day for Natalie Portman fans—the star’s new campaign for Dior’s bestselling fragrance, Miss Dior, has finally been revealed! Let’s just say it was worth the wait.

The wedding-themed film, directed by Dutch photographer Anton Corbijn (who’s also the mastermind behind dramatic thrillers like A Most Wanted Man), begins with Portman prepping for her walk down the aisle. She looks stunning, in a strapless high-low Dior gown, as her father anxiously waits to give her away. The problem? She has a serious case of cold feet.RELATED: Not a Perfume Person? Try Fragrance Oils

In less than two minutes, Portman makes an epic escape, leaving her heels and dress behind before hopping on a helicopter—all while Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart” blasts in the background.

A couple things we've learned: The actress is the chicest runaway bride we’ve seen since Julia Roberts, and if there's one thing she doesn't like it's being called “madame.”

Hit the play button above to see for yourself!

PHOTOS: Natalie Portman's Beauty Transformation