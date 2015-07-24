Watch Natalie La Rose Go "Around the World" in a New Music Video with Fetty Wap

If there are two songs receiving ample radio play these days, it's Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen" and Natalie La Rose's "Somebody," hands down. So, as we continue to debate the much-hyped song of summer 2015, "Around the World," La Rose's new single featuring a pulsating beat by Max Martin (the genius Swedish producer behind a slew of Taylor Swift's hits on Red and 1989) and a soulful croon by Wap, looks to be another top contender.

Amanda Demme

​

Today, La Rose accompanied the single with a dance-heavy video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who's worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, choreographed by Casper Smart, and styled by Law Roach, who dresses Zendaya, and can therefore do no harm in our eyes. It features La Rose demonstrating her appreciation for world travel in a series of outfits inspired by other cultures. "One of my tops scratched my skin up while I was dancing," La Rose tells InStyle of the above bralette. "But it was so worth it!"

See for yourself above

