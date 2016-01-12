Watch Morgan Freeman Reveal the Secret of His Sexy Voice to Zooey Deschanel

There are few voices in the world as recognizable as Morgan Freeman's. And according to a recent British poll, no American has a sexier voice than the actor. So when Freeman appeared as a guest last night on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host was not going to miss this opportunity to ask him for tips on how to make his voice sexier. "Have you always had this sexy voice?" Corden asked.

"Since about the age of 4," Freeman said.

Corden also told fellow guest Zooey Deschanel that he thought her voice should have also ranked in the Top 5. "You've got a little husky sexy voice going on there. Dolly Parton was No. 2 and Reese Witherspoon was No. 3. I think your voice is somewhere between the two," he said.

"Oh my goodness, really? The audience is not buying it," said Deschanel smiling.

"Well, it's difficult because you are sitting next to No. 1. If you're not first, you're last," said Corden.

But then Corden wanted to get right down to business. "I think I sound like a pre-pubescent 14-year-old. How do I Freemanize [my voice]?" he asked Freeman.

So what is Freeman's big secret? "Yawn a lot," he said. Apparently it helps relax the larynx. Now we can all sound like Morgan Freeman!

Watch Corden take voice lessons from Freeman in the video at top.