Watch Misty Copeland Teach Jimmy Kimmel Ballet for an Epic Brooklyn Performance

Misty Copeland is one of the greatest ballerinas in the world right now, but she may have met her match with Jimmy Kimmel and his sidekick Guillermo.

The duo took a ballet lesson from Copeland, the American Ballet Theatre's first-ever African-American principal dancer, for Monday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (the show airs from Brooklyn, N.Y., this week) and performed a routine at the Brooklyn Academy of Music's Howard Gilman Opera House.

To meet Copeland at the dance studio, the two men opted for some serious dancewear: a white leotard and pink tutu for Kimmel and a pink tutu dress for Guillermo and, of course, tights for both. Copeland's reaction? "Oh my God, your legs are so hairy," she told Kimmel. "I think it could be a good thing, a little bit of hair in the ballet," he said.

Although Kimmel and Guillermo were not great, they had a natural confidence about their abilities as dancers. "You know, people told us we'd never be ballerinas and we thought we'd come to you to prove them wrong," Kimmel said. Copeland replied, "I think I'm the person for that. I don't want to touch what could be a masterpiece." She also noted that Kimmel had "really gorgeous legs." "I would say she has a pretty good body too, you know, for a woman," said Kimmel.

Copeland told the camera in an aside, "I'm extremely nervous about this performance for them. My hope is that they don't fall and hurt themselves." Well, the clip ended with a big performance with Copeland, Kimmel, and Guillermo as well as a company of dancers—and it was pretty impressive, even though Copeland did most of the work.

Watch the entire lesson and performance by clicking on the above video.