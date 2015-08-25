Watch: This Misty Copeland Army in Under Armour's New Ad Will Motivate You

What’s better than Misty Copeland? Thousands of Misty Copelands! The current principal lead of the American Ballet Theatre stars in an epic new commercial for Under Armour called “Rule Yourself,” along with NBA MVP Stephen Curry and golf champ Jordan Spieth.

The ad, directed by cinematographer Wally Pfister (who won an Oscar for Christopher Nolan’s Inception) features each sports star doing their thing, but along with hordes of clones, which represent the hours each athlete has devoted to their craft. It’s full of stunning imagery and a soundtrack of chanting reps.

The campaign is just the latest coup for Copeland, who kicks off a two-week stint in the Broadway musical On the Town tonight. Click the video above to watch the impressive army of athletes!

