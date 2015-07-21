Watch Miss Piggy Channel Rihanna in a "BBHMM" Spoof

For anyone who has ever written Miss Piggy an IOU, the curly-haired starlet has choice words for you: “Don’t act like you forgot!”

In a hilarious spoof of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” video, the folks at Vulture have pieced together a roughly minute and a half cut of all-out comedic drama that proves when it comes to sass, Miss Piggy has all of it plus more. Dubbed as part of the blonde character’s Good Pig Gone Bad album, the edited-together clips (mostly from The Muppet Show) feature an angry swine who unabashedly asks for what she's owed from Kermit the Frog among others.

She also makes just under a dozen elaborate outfit changes that involve the most daring sequined dresses, bright fur stoles, and pink and green South Florida–style day dress. The cast of characters also includes Muppets regulars who seem to be on Piggy’s ferocious squad and also features a cameo by the puppet version of LeBron James (who, well, she’s ballin’ bigger than). Watch the must-see full video above.

