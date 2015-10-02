Watch Miley Cyrus Have an "Emotional Interview" with Jimmy Fallon

Miley Cyrus got a little emotional when she stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. But don't worry, it was all in good fun. Fallon and Cyrus played a game called Emotional Interview, in which they act out assigned (and hilarious) emotions as they conduct an interview.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer, who wore a ruffled yellow blouse, short yellow skirt, and a big blonde ponytail of dreadlocks, responded to Fallon's questions while acting "super defensive" and "fake polite" and with only "one-word answers."

RELATED: Miley Cyrus's Latest Street Style Accessory? Bunny Ears

Along with "one-upping each other," the pair also acted out "Jimmy thinks Miley's name is 'Morley.'" And when Fallon called her Morley, Cyrus said, "My name is Miley, and I'm an international phenomenon." You tell 'em Miley! Watch all the funny moments in the video above.