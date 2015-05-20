Watch: Michelle Obama Shares Her Workout Routine

Ever wondered how Michelle Obama sculpts her toned arms? Now we finally know. The First Lady shared a video of her workout routine on The White House's Facebook page to celebrate the fifth anniversary of her Let's Move! initiative, demonstrating five different exercises that she does to stay in shape.

The FLOTUS has been encouraging everyone across the country to #GimmeFive ways they are eating better, being more active, and leading a healthier life. Many of her followers have been challenging her back, and last week President Barack Obama shared his own fitness routine with a call to action for his wife:

Michelle responded with the clip above, and also shared the video on Twitter along with a response to her husband:

We'd argue that the First Lady's workout sessions are clearly way more intense than those of the POTUS—and now everybody knows it. Watch it in the video above.

