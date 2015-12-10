Watch Michelle Obama Rap in a Music Video to Persuade Kids to "Go to College"

First Lady Michelle Obama is as poised as they come, hosting notable political figures inside the White House and often flashing her megawatt smile at the general populace. But don’t think the Harvard Law School alum is afraid to tough her goofy side when it’s time to promote a good cause.

In a new hilarious video for College Humor, the stylish mother of two teams up with Saturday Night Live’s Jay Pharoah to dish a list of reasons why students everyone should consider going to college after receiving their high school diploma. And while the subject may not sound like fodder for your typical song, the comedic duo masterfully turns the list into a bona fide rap song. Seconds into the hip-shaking tune, Obama begins delivering one-liners that lead up to the unforgettable chorus, “You should go to college!”

Dressed in a daytime-appropriate black and white floral dress, the figurehead even gives us insight into her upbringing. “South Side Chicago, we all know. We had to do overtime every night to make it tomorrow,” she quips, before adding, “And everyone could really make their dream true. Hey, kid listenin' in Michigan, that could be you!”

Watch the full video above and prepare for a good laugh.