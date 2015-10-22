Watch Michael J. Fox Go Back to the Future to Greet Jimmy Kimmel in 2015

Oct. 21, 2015. The day Doc Brown and Marty McFly arrived in the future. And on Jimmy Kimmel’s set.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host greeted the two time travelers, who arrived in Brooklyn just in time for Back to the Future Day.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd (dressed as their iconic characters) stepped out of a time-traveling DeLorean, disoriented, and wanting to know what Kimmel was doing on television.

“What happened to Johnny Carson?” Doc Brown asked.

The host informed them that Carson had died, and to add the disappointment, there were no flying cars, no hoverboards, and still no peace in the Middle East. But Kimmel did mention the existence of selfies, and then didn’t hesitate to take one with the duo.

“I believe we may have inadvertently traveled into an alternate 2015,” Brown told McFly. “Where human evolution has been stopped by superfluous technology ... and Biff reigns supreme.”

Of course, he was talking about Biff Henderson, Letterman’s former stage manger.

Watch the clip above to see Doc and Marty make their grand entrance, the return of Huey Lewis, and Kimmel learn how he’s going to die. Hint: it has something to do with angry children and halloween candy.

