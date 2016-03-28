Watch Men Find Out How Much Makeup Really Costs in This Hilarious Video

When it comes to buying makeup, many of us will pay almost anything to stay stocked with our tried-and-true favorites. Not everyone has become numb to sticker shock, however. As evidence, take the average dude's reaction to learning the cost of a few popular beauty products.

For this funny video, Buzzfeed rounded up a group of guys and quizzed them on the prices of shadows, foundations and blushes. It turns out that, for the most part, the men are completely clueless.

The biggest surprise for the guys was the $120 price tag of a Clé de Peau foundation. While one guy says “three of these are an XBox,” we say you can’t put a price on a flawless complexion. What the guys do know is that “if you have a whole thing of Nars, you’re doing OK in life.”

Press play above and watch the hilarity as these men get the shock of their lives.