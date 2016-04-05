Watch Melissa McCarthy Sing Pocahontas and DMX for Lip Sync Battle

Jimmy Fallon challenged Melissa McCarthy to a Lip Sync Battle on The Tonight Show Monday night and he could not have anticipated the epic performances the star of The Boss had in store.

Fallon started things off on a sweet note with a performance of Melanie's "Brand New Key"—complete with incredible pantomimed motions of donning roller skates and having trouble skating around. But McCarthy didn't keep things quite so saccharine for her turn. Instead, she took things up several notches and launched into a powerful rendition of DMX's "X Gon' Give It to Ya​," and Fallon looked genuinely scared. "Weirdly enough that was my wedding song. Brought back memories," he joked when she was finished.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Bell Reach Ultimate BFF Status at the L.A. Premiere of The Boss

Next the Tonight Show host delivered a passionate performance of Zayn Malik's "Pillowtalk" and even brought a pillow on stage. But McCarthy was not going to take that lying down (even though Fallon was lying down on the stage for much of his song). "So I'm obviously going to close with a song from the Pocahontas soundtrack," she announced after putting on a pair of protective glasses. As the classic Disney song, "Colors of the Wind" began, gusts of wind blew into McCarthy's face and hair and then came the flower petals, a "rainstorm" in the form of a splash of water, a stuffed heron and otter, and loose leaves and feathers. From there, though, the floating objects quickly devolved into trash and copious amounts of glitter—but McCarthy artfully sang through it all and even earned a standing ovation from the audience.

Click on the video at top to watch McCarthy's incredible performances against Fallon during Lip Sync Battle.