Watch Meghan Trainor and James Corden Sing About Breaking Resolutions in "All About That Change"

We're only one week into the new year, which inevitably means resolutions have already been broken. But something that will cheer you up is a fun song about doing just that. Luckily Meghan Trainor sang a parody of her hit, "All About That Bass," on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night called "All About That Change."

Trainor was doing great with her signature hair bow as she sang, "After work I come home and I have a glass of wine, and when I say a glass I really mean four or five/ But I’m gonna cut back I swear to drink more water instead, ‘cause I can’t afford to drunk dial another ex.”

But it got even better when Corden came out—also in a bow and tights. He sang alongside Trainor about how he has “all the wrong junk in all the wrong places." But then they both admitted that, “Orange juice is good but even better with Champagne.”

And finally they came to the conclusion that, “Resolutions are worthless/ We all know that’s why we’re here.”

Watch Trainor and Corden sing their cute New Year's parody in the video above.