Watch Me Before You's Heart-Wrenching Extended Trailer

Last month you saw the first trailer for Me Before You, the film adaptation of Jojo Moyes’s best-selling novel, and now the cast is back with an extended version that shows off a whole slew of new details. Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, who play the unlikely couple Louisa Clark and Will Traynor in the film, introduce the extended trailer by adorably finishing each other’s sentences.

“It was a thrill for us to bring Jojo Moyes’s beautifully heartbreaking love story to the big screen,” Clarke says. “We had such a brilliant time bringing Will and Lou to life,” finishes Claflin.

In the new trailer, we see some of our favorite parts from the heart-wrenching novel that didn’t make it into the first preview. Perhaps most intriguingly, Matthew Lewis—otherwise known as the now grown-up and extremely attractive actor who once played Harry Potter's Neville Longbottom—takes on the role of Louisa’s fitness-obsessed boyfriend, Patrick, as we see in a scene from a tense dinner party at Louisa’s house. While it will be hard for Lewis to make us dislike him, we’re looking forward to watch him give it his best try.

RELATED: The Me Before You Trailer Is Finally Here—And it Will Make You Feel All the Feels

The sneak peek also gives us a better look at Will’s life before the accident, including the rainy scene right before the car crash takes place. Will’s illness gets fleshed out in greater detail by his father, portrayed by Charles Dance (whom Game of Thrones fans will know as Tywin Lannister), Louisa debuts even more quirky outfits, and the love story gets steamy on a tropical getaway.

Watch the extended trailer above and mark your calendars for June 3 for what’s sure to be one emotionally bumpy ride.