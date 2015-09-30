Watch Matt Damon Act Out His Movie Career in 8 Minutes

Good Will Hunting, The Departed, The Talented Mr. Ripley—who doesn't love a Matt Damon film?

When Damon stopped by The Late Late Show Tuesday night, he participated in host James Corden's "Role Call" segment and acted out some of his most famous films in brief skits. With very obvious green screens and thrown-together costumes, the results were hilarious.

The duo managed fit in more than 20 reenactments, including We Bought a Zoo, School Ties, and all three of the Ocean's movies (naturally, Corden played George Clooney). And Corden's made-up alien creature for their recap of The Martian was especially funny since the film hasn't even opened yet (it hits theaters Friday).

Watch Matt Damon's film career reenactment in the above video now.