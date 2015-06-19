Watch Matt Bomer Sing in the New Magic Mike XXL Trailer—It Will Seriously Melt Your Heart

You're going to need a glass of cold water after watching the latest sneak peek into Magic Mike XXL. The dreamy cast is back and they're heating things up like never before.

This time Matt Bomer serenades a group of women with a snippet of Bryan Adams's "Heaven". One of the ladies mentions that when she was in college she use to listen to the song with her husband and instantly Bomer's character takes the woman on a walk down memory lane as he belts out the tune. If you don't get chills listening to this rendition then you might need to check your pulse. Even Channing Tatum and Joe Manganiello looked impressed by his angelic vocal range. Get your fans ready and press play above to see the latest Magic Mike XXL clip.

