Watch Mariah Carey and James Corden Sing Karaoke in a Car

What could be better than jamming out to some Mariah Carey during your commute to the office in the morning? Having Mariah Carey actually in the car with you singing along with her biggest hits. The Late Late Show host James Corden discovered that during his carpool karaoke segment in which he and the iconic artist hit the high notes, danced, and yes, even flirted a little bit too.

RELATED: There's a New Diva in the House! Mariah Carey Announces Her Las Vegas Residency

In between trying on their respective British and American accents, Carey and Corden belted out some of her most famous tunes, including "Always Be My Baby," "Fantasy," "Vision of Love," and "Thirsty." In short, James Corden has a cool new late night gig and the most enviable carpool buddy/singalong partner ever. The plain old radio just isn't going to cut it on the way to work today.

Watch Mariah Carey join James Corden for carpool karaoke by clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See Mariah Carey's Changing Looks