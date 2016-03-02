Watch Margot Robbie Hilariously Struggle to Guess "Labradoodle" During the Whisper Challenge

Margot Robbie played a round of The Whisper Challenge on The Tonight Show Tuesday, and we learned that the actress is not the best lip reader.

During the game, one person whispers a phrase while the other wears noise-canceling headphones and then has to correctly guess the spoken words. Perhaps it is because Robbie is Australian, but she had a very hard time guessing what host Jimmy Fallon said (though it didn't help that he pronounced her first word "Bondi Beach" wrong).

RELATED: Margot Robbie Effortlessly Channels '90s Grunge at the Airport

While Fallon quickly got the phrases Robbie spoke ("Reese Witherspoon" and "Fuggedaboutit"), the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot star had an especially rough time with her last word to guess: "Labradoodle." Instead, she could only see Fallon's lips mouthing, "llama shoe."

"It looks like 'llama shoe'! I know you're not saying that!" she said. After several repeated tries by Robbie with the same phrase, Fallon gestured petting a dog and then mimed one and the actress did get to "Shih Tzu"—but then returned to her old standby of "llama shoe." But finally—after about 30 guesses of "llama shoe"—she did get to "Labradoodle," and the duo did a fun dance to celebrate the team effort.

RELATED: Watch Kristen Stewart Say Absurd Phrases During the Whisper Challenge

Watch Robbie struggle to guess words in The Whisper Challenge in the video above.