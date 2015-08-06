Watch Mamie Gummer's Adorable First Performance with Mom Meryl Streep

Mamie Gummer stars in the new movie Ricki and the Flash alongside her mother Meryl Streep, but it wasn't the first time the two have appeared on screen together. On The Tonight Show Wednesday, host Jimmy Fallon shared an adorable clip of Streep singing "The Itsy Bitsy Spider" with a baby Gummer on an airplane in the 1986 film Heartburn.

The actress joked that while it may have been her film debut, she'd already done a lot of stage work. "Apparently I’ve been kind of selling myself short a little bit in terms of my performance in that film," she said. "I did have to make some choices and perform a little bit because I was older. I was twenty months or something, playing a one year old.”

Fallon said what was one everyone’s mind: “[The] Academy really dropped the ball on that one. Very believable.” Click the video above to watch mother and daughter bond on film!

