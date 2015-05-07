Watch Malin Åkerman Rock Out to Def Leppard on Lip Sync Battle

Malin Akerman is giving Stephen Merchant a run for his money—or whatever it is you win on Spike's Lip Sync Battle. (The actual prize is a championship belt and bragging rights.)

From what we can tell from the newly released preview, the Rock of Ages actress chases the win the good old-fashioned way: by lip-syncing to a Def Leppard song.

That's right. In a sneak peek of tonight's new episode Åkerman performed the ol' "Pour Some Sugar on Me" routine, complete with red lips and high kicks. But competition is not necessarily over since Merchant sports leather chaps for his rendition of Christina Aguilera's "Dirty" for his turn. But this is all just in one round—who knows what pair will pull off (perhaps literally) in the final face-off?

Watch a preview of Åkerman's performance above, and catch the full Lip Sync Battle episode tonight at 10 on Spike.

