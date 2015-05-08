Watch Malin Åkerman and Stephen Merchant's "Dirty" Lip Sync Battle Face-Off

We had the impression that Malin Åkerman had a Lip Sync Battle win in the bag with her sexy performance of Def Leppard's "Pour Some Sugar on Me" based previews of last night's episode. But we hadn't seen anything yet! (Specifically, Stephen Merchant and his chaps in all their glory.)

Åkerman nailed the tune by pulling out some of the moves she learned in Rock of Ages for the first round. Even Merchant, a long-time veteran of the game, admitted, "I didn't realize we were allowed to use our sex appeal." He took a more emotional route with a performance of Enrique Iglesias's "Hero." (Watch Round 1 above.)

In Round 2 the Trophy Wife actress continued to bring it with a hardcore performance of Jason Derulo's "Talk Dirty to Me" complete with backup dancers and an LL Cool J–inspired outfit. "She's like the most adorable gangster I've ever seen. She's like if American Girl dolls made like a thug Samantha," co-host Chrissy Teigan said.

But nothing could compare to Merchant's appearance in a cage with Union Jack chaps with the word "Nasty" on the backside to perform Christina Aguilera's iconic "Dirrty," which was interesting to say the least. Everyone was quite blown away by his show, and he was declared the winner. He certainly deserves credit for his commitment.

