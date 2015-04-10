Watch Madonna's Classroom Instruments Version of Holiday from The Tonight Show

Jimmy Fallon took Throwback Thursday to a whole new level when Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show for her first time under the host's tenure. Not only did he convince the Material Girl to sing her hit "Holiday" with him and The Roots, but they performed the number using instruments you'd find in an elementary school music classroom.

The band members rocked xylophones, maracas, and clappers (and if you look close enough, you'll even spot a kazoo and a banana) as Fallon and Madge belted out the '80s tune.

The entire night was full of firsts for Madonna, whose new album "Rebel Heart" debuted last month. She also tried her hand at stand-up comedy, poking fun at her penchant for dating younger men and joking that she once traumatized her son Rocco by asking if he had any friends for her.

