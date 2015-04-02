Watch Maddie Ziegler's Striking Performance in Sia's New "Big Girls Cry" Music Video

Mini Sia is at it again. This morning, Sia released the music video for her emotional new single, "Big Girls Cry," and it features Maddie Ziegler, the 12-year-old dancer who has become the pseudo stand-in for the singer.

In the video, Ziegler, who also starred in "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart" as well as danced on stage at the Grammys, stands against a black background in her ever-present blonde wig and nude body suit. But unlike her previous two videos with Sia, this one only shows Ziegler from the shoulders up. Watch the full video above, plus check out our interview with Ziegler here.

