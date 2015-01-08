Watch Lucy Hale Make Her Late Night Talk Show Debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers

From Pretty Little Liars to Late Night with Seth Meyers! Actress Lucy Hale made her debut as a late night talk show guest on Wednesday night and sat down for a chat with Seth Meyers about everything from her family's alleged ghost (hey, she brought along photographic evidence!) to the mystery of who "A" is on PLL.

RELATED: Lucy Hale: "I'm Kind of a Control Freak When It Comes to Clothes"

Hale, who rocked an LBD for her Late Night appearance, told Meyers that she's the only one on the cast who doesn't know the character's identity. "They won't tell me!" the actress said, adding, "I've tried everything. I've tried listening in doors, bribing the executive producers and writers." But Hale admits that if she did know, she'd probably let it slip to, say, Seth Meyers. (Well, that certainly would have made an already memorable first-time visit to an even more memorable one!)

Watch Hale and Meyers chat on Late Night in the video above, and check out the PLL's star Instagram snaps from her visit to the show below.

RELATED: Recreate Lucy Hale's Teen Choice Awards Makeup

I can't believe how nice and cool this man is !!! @latenightseth A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jan 7, 2015 at 4:26pm PST

Taking over @latenightseth instagram tonight. Head over !! A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jan 7, 2015 at 3:12pm PST

yES!!!!! @latenightseth A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jan 7, 2015 at 2:55pm PST

So great meeting @jordankulick ! Such a doll A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jan 7, 2015 at 3:12pm PST

PHOTOS: See Lucy Hale's Best Looks Ever!