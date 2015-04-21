Watch the The Little Prince Movie's Exquisite New Trailer

Meredith Lepore
Apr 21, 2015 @ 9:47 am

The first English trailer for The Little Prince has been released and it's downright stunning. Based on the beloved Antoine de Saint-Exupéry novella this new animated retelling is told through the eyes of a very organized, stressed out little girl (voiced by Mackenzie Foy). When she encounters her very interesting aviator neighbor (Jeff Bridges), it is he who brings her into the very special world of a magical, little prince.

With frequent switches back and forth between computer and cut-paper animation, the trailer truly jumps off the screen. In addition to Bridges and Foy, the cast includes the voice talents of Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Marion Cotillard, and Benicio Del Toro.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Shows Off A Very Different Look In The New Pan Teaser

Directed by Mark Osborne, who directed Kung Fu Panda, this is the first time the classic tale has been adapted into an animated feature film. The book has sold more than 150 million copies since 1943. According to Variety, the film will be released in France on July 29, and a U.S. release date is expected to be announced soon.

Watch the first English trailer for The Little Prince by clicking on the image above.

RELATED: Watch the New Mad Max: Fury Road Trailer

Show Transcript

You're gonna be a Worth Academy graduate because I have designed a plan. Your life plan, the hour of the day, the day of the week, the week of the month, the month of the year, the year of your life.>>Mom [MUSIC] We're not leaving anything to chance. Oh, here I am. Up here. You are going to make a wonderful grown up. Thank you, Mom. I just wanted to give your drawing back. You didn't like it? No, I did. Once upon a time there was a little prince who lived in a planet that was scarcely bigger than himself. [MUSIC] I thought I'd never find anyone who. Hear my story If you'll please draw me a sheep. What was a kid doing there in the desert. There was no mention of life on any other planets. When asteroid B162... [MUSIC] Wow And the little prince, he was very fond. Sunsets. Wow [LAUGH] Did you finish your study work? Not exactly, I made a friend If you study hard and you stay completely on track with the plan, you can spend some time with your new friend. next summer. Look at that. Stars are out. [MUSIC] Hey, come and play with me. I cannot play with you. I'm not tamed. [MUSIC] But if you tame me, we shall meet each other. To me, you will be unique in all the world. What is essential is invisible to the eye. [MUSIC] When the moment does come for me to leave [MUSIC] I have to go alone. Do you know how to fly a plane? Buckle up. [NOISE] Woo hoo! [NOISE] I'm not so sure. I don't wanna grow up anymore. Growing up is not the problem. Forgetting is. You're gonna make a wonderful grown up. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!