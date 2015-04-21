Watch the The Little Prince Movie's Exquisite New Trailer

The first English trailer for The Little Prince has been released and it's downright stunning. Based on the beloved Antoine de Saint-Exupéry novella this new animated retelling is told through the eyes of a very organized, stressed out little girl (voiced by Mackenzie Foy). When she encounters her very interesting aviator neighbor (Jeff Bridges), it is he who brings her into the very special world of a magical, little prince.

With frequent switches back and forth between computer and cut-paper animation, the trailer truly jumps off the screen. In addition to Bridges and Foy, the cast includes the voice talents of Rachel McAdams, James Franco, Marion Cotillard, and Benicio Del Toro.

Directed by Mark Osborne, who directed Kung Fu Panda, this is the first time the classic tale has been adapted into an animated feature film. The book has sold more than 150 million copies since 1943. According to Variety, the film will be released in France on July 29, and a U.S. release date is expected to be announced soon.

