Watch Lily Aldridge Take on Michael Kors in a Charming Round of Fashion and Pop Culture Trivia

Think fashion is purely fun and games? You’re right.

Following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Victoria’s Secret beauty Lily Aldridge has teamed up with beloved designer Michael Kors for the sophomore edition of his YouTube series, “Glamour Games.” In addition to simply smoldering in a body-hugging red dress in the video above, the brunette model and Kors face off on a Charades-like set of pop culture and fashion trivia game that can only end with one winner.

So who outperformed at the quick-witted rounds? While the results may not be expected, each of the contestant's delivery and reactions are too funny. Kors asks Aldridge to figure out which icons he refers to and she masterfully lists those on his hidden list: Lady Gaga, Andy Warhol, Jackie Kennedy, Adele, and Johnny Cash. For Kors, figuring out whose squad Aldridge is a part of and which famous TV character took New York by storm isn’t a challenge, either.

Watch the full video above.