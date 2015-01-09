Watch Lena Dunham Play Pictionary with Jimmy Fallon and J.K. Simmons

Watch out, Adam. Who could have guessed that Girls actress Lena Dunham and The Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins would make for such a great team? The unlikely duo proved just that on Thursday night when they played a game of Pictionary together and faced off against host Jimmy Fallon and his partner, Whiplash star J.K. Simmons.

While Fallon and Simmons tried to give it their all during their game, they were no match for Higgins and Dunham (who sported an LBD and cornrows for her appearance), who all but dominated their turns by successfully drawing and guessing clues like "tooth fairy" and "pickle jar." When it came down to the final round, Dunham and Fallon had to draw "wingman" for their respective partners. We'll let you guess who did the better job.

Watch the full video above to find out who won this round of Tonight Show Pictionary.

