Watch Lena Dunham Do Freddie Mercury Justice in This Lip Sync Battle

When it comes to lip-sync duels, Lena Dunham only settles for the original. “I love your new show Lip Sync Battle,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Friday. “But I’m a Lip Sync Battle purist and I wanted to take it back to home base and against you.” Smart move, considering that she knocked it out of the park.

Fallon began with Charlene’s 1982 hit, “I’ve Never Been to Me,” complete with an oversize hand-mirror prop. The Girls creator and star then brought things back to the current decade with a mouth-along to “Outside” by Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding.

Sticking with the '80s, Fallon retaliated with a spirited rendition of “Run’s House” by Run DMC, but he was no match for Dunham, who absolutely nailed Queen’s anthemic “Fat Bottomed Girls.”

After the audience deemed Dunham the winner, Fallon asked her who her dream opponent would be. “I’ve been thinking about this,” she answered without hesitation. “I think it would be Kendall and Kylie Jenner together. As a team. They can practice as long as they want.” Game on, girls!

Click the video above to watch Dunham do Freddie Mercury justice.

