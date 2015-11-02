Watch Lena Dunham Dance Like No One Is Watching in the Girls Season 5 Teaser

The Girls are coming back in February, and we've got our first look at the upcoming fifth season. While the teaser doesn't give us many clues about the plot points, we do get to see show creator and star Lena Dunham dancing in a sports bra and leggings with a group of women in a workout class that is very reminiscent of the Tracy Anderson Method.

At the end of the 25-second trailer, "Dance like no one is watching" flashes across the screen. This season's new motto? We'll have to wait and see until the show premieres on February 21, 2016.

The last time we saw the Girls, it finally seemed as if Hannah (Dunham) was starting to grow up. She decides not to get back together with her on-and-off-again boyfriend Adam, which is a big step for her. Meanwhile, Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) made the choice to move to Japan, Jessa (Jemima Kirke) has decided to become a therapist, and Marnie (Allison Williams) is moving along with her musical career, performing solo for the first time.