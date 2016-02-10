Watch & Learn: Alicia Vikander Teaches Us How to Say Her Name Correctly—In Swedish, Too!

Alicia Vikander has a beautiful name, but unfortunately, because it can be tricky to pronounce (it's said like "Ah-lee-see-yah"), she risks the chance of being this year's Idina Menzel at the Oscars, aka "Adele Dazeem." "If John Travolta has to introduce your cateogy, God help him. It's a disaster," Jimmy Kimmel said, referring to Travolta's flub of the Broadway star's name at the 2014 awards, when Vikander visited his show on Tuesday.

The host said he had botched The Danish Girl star's name when he introduced her, even though he had practiced a lot. When the best supporting actress nominee pronounced the Swedish version of it, Kimmel said she shouldn't even try to share that. On the plus side, we'd say Saoirse Ronan, who is also nominated, has a bigger chance of getting a botched pronunciation!

The 27-year-old Swedish actress is thrilled to be attending the Oscars this year, as they are a very big deal in her home country. She told Kimmel about finally being old enough to set the alarm and wake up at 2 a.m. to watch them with her mother and, eventually, her friends when she was a child "We stayed up all night and ate popcorn, and talked about all the dresses," she said.

When she found out she was nominated, her family was actually visiting her on set in Las Vegas. "We got the news when I was there and it was great. We were all in track suits and we could pop the Champagne at 9 a.m. and that was totally normal!" she said. One of the great perks of Vegas.

Watch Vikander talk more about the Oscars in the video above.