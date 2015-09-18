Watch Lady Gaga's Heartwrenching Music Video for "Til It Happens to You"

Lady Gaga released a music video for her powerful new song "Til It Happens to You," and it's heartwrenching to say the least. Written for The Hunting Ground, a documentary about sexual assault, the music video features disturbing scenes depicting violence against young women on a college campus.

Before the video begins, a warning is issued to viewers: "The following contains graphic content that may be emotionally upsetting but reflects the reality of what is happening daily on college campuses." From there, three shocking scenarios play out across different settings: a dorm room, a communal bathroom, and a party. We witness both the assault and the aftermath as the women deal with the pain of the ordeal.

Gaga Tweeted out the music video, along with powerful words of her own late on Thursday night.

.@diane_warren & I made "Til It Happens To You" for people all over the world who suffer from painful life experiences. #TheHuntingGround — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2015

We hope u feel our love&solidarity through the song & perhaps find some peace in knowing u r not alone through this film #TilItHappensToYou — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 18, 2015

Proceeds from the song will be donated to orginzations helping survivors of sexual assult. Watch the music video above (and maybe pull out some tissues while you're at it).

