Watch Lady Gaga Strut Down the Catwalk in Tom Ford’s Spring 2016 Show Music Video

Prepare to slip into your dancing shoes because it’s Friday and Lady Gaga just brought things back to Studio 54 with a hot, repurposed '70s jam for Tom Ford’s spring 2016 collection debut.

The groovy tune is a cover of Chic’s classic “I Want Your Love,” and while any new sound from the Grammy award-winning singer is enough to send Twitter into frenzy, this one’s all about the fashion. After showing his fall 2015 collection in Los Angeles—instead of his usual London—earlier this year, Ford once again chose to opt out of the four-city fashion week circuit to reveal his latest frocks in a new, three-minute music video (above).

Directed by Nick Knight, the man responsible for Gaga’s out-of-this-world “Born this Way” video, the innovative project stars models Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Armie Hammer, and Isla Fisher, among others, all dressed in Ford’s insanely glamorous spring clothes. The collection is highlighted with sleeveless, party-ready metallic tanks, silver-toned bomber jackets, sharply tailored suiting for men, turtlenecks, animal-print slip dresses, leather polka-dotted dresses, an all-white suit, and a textured silver coat that Gaga marvelously drapes over her shoulders.

“Instead of having a traditional show this season, I decided to try something new,” Ford told WWD. “I wanted to think about how to present a collection in a cinematic way that was designed from its inception to be presented online.” Ford, who’s currently working on Nocturnal Animals, the second movie he’s directing, hit the mark with this project. So is this new track a bona fide Lady Gaga single?

The first time Tom Ford and Nick Knight worked together, I got to be there. 😭 https://t.co/0VnmEqyA2U — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 2, 2015

The singer took to Twitter last night to cryptically share excitement over the video’s reveal (above), but our fingers are seriously crossed.

