Watch Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Reunite in Barnes & Noble’s New Holiday Campaign Video

Jonathan Borge
Nov 13, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

Lady Gaga may currently be focused on terrifying audiences as a blood-sucking countess on American Horror Story: Hotel, but don’t think she’s stuck on spooky projects alone. The Grammy award-winning singer has teamed up with her Cheek to Cheek compatriot Tony Bennett for an adorable Barnes & Noble holiday campaign that’s making us count down the days ‘til winter’s first snowflake falls.

For the new television commercial, Gaga and Bennett enter one of the company’s brick-and-mortar locations separately, and belt out their jazziest rendition of  “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” Bennett is, as usual, dressed in a dapper suit, while Gaga looks festive in a black ruffled dress with oversize shoulder detailing and matching embellished shoes. At the end, they coincidentally find each other in the store as a voiceover says, “You’ll never know who you’ll meet at Barnes & Noble.”

Of course this isn’t Gaga’s first time singing the cheery tune. The Artpop singer teamed up with hunk Joseph Gordon-Levitt to take on the song for a Muppets holiday special back in 2013. And while that version was certainly unforgettable, this one’s got us in the holiday spirit.

Watch the full adorable video above. 

