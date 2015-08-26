Watch Kristin Chenoweth Make Conan Cry

Warning: This video contains extreme close-ups of Conan O'Brien's eyeballs. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kristin Chenoweth is an actress, singer, dancer—and now we can add expert manscaper to her impressive skill set. The Disney Descendants star appeared on Conan Tuesday and revealed that she's a whiz with tweezers and likes to work on her male friends. "Just the face," she clarified. "I don't go below the neck."

O'Brien cracked that he really goes for it south of the belt, and has topiary dinosaurs. "It's like Edward Scissorhands went to town." He then pointed to his face. "This is pretty much perfect."

Chenoweth disagreed. "I see some brow issues ... just a little one. On your right brow." The camera zoomed in eerily close to his eyes as she pointed out the offending strays. "Do y'all see how right in here, if he were to open this brow and have less hair, his eye would look bigger."

Conveniently, the host had a pair of tweezers at the ready and gave her permission to pluck. "Be careful, this is a national treasure," he warned. With the camera still in close-up mode she began to expertly rip tiny hairs from his face. "I feel nothing," he said. "I mean, I feel nothing inside." That's when the waterworks began, and while it was obviously a physiological response to her actions, he took to opportunity to sob about One Direction breaking up. Click the video above to see the results!

