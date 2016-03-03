Watch Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy Get Slimed in the First Ghostbusters Trailer

Jonathan Borge
Mar 03, 2016 @ 11:00 am

If you’ve experienced any apprehension towards the upcoming remake of Ghostbusters, prepare to toss it out the window. The first official trailer for the new, female-fueled take on the 1984 classic is finally here and funny ladies Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones provide a welcome Thursday pick-me-up with their antics.

Tasked with protecting New York City against unwarranted paranormal activity, the team of action lovers strap on their proton packs and take the streets by storm for a hefty dose of badass fighting. Don’t think the ladies take their jobs too seriously though. Throughout the minutes-long clip, the four hilarious actresses deliver plenty of one-liners and jaw-dropping funny moments.

RELATED: See Melissa McCarthy's Surprising New Haircut

Better yet, two of our favorite stars fall victim to the sticky green formula better known as slime. Make sure not to miss a super sexy glimpse of Chris Hemsworth, who portrays the squad’s hunky receptionist.

Watch the full trailer above and mark your calendarsGhostbusters hits theaters this summer.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!