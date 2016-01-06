Watch Kristen Stewart Say Absurd Phrases During the Whisper Challenge

Kristen Stewart may be a talented actor, but in the lip-reading department her skills aren't quite up to par. The actress found that out when she played The Whisper Challenge with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday​'s The Tonight Show​.

During the game, one half of the duo whispers different phrases while other the wears noise-canceling headphones and has to correct guess the spoken words. To kick things off, Fallon said, “Say hello to my little friend,” while nailing Al Pacino's Scarface accent​. But that seemed to throw the Twilight star off. She guessed, "Close the door to the roof," “Take my bathroom to the friend,” and even “Tell those motherf—ers," before Fallon revealed the correct answer.

For Stewart's turn, she mouthed, “How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?” which Fallon quickly guessed.

As she got ready for Round 2, Stewart complained that the music in the headphones was distracting. "That's the whole idea of the game!" Fallon told her. He then said the phrase, “Kung Fu Panda.” Stewart guessed, “Call the fruit back" and "Caught fruit packet" before eventually getting it right. Finally, Stewart read Matthew McConaughey's catchphrase “All right, all right, all right," which Fallon nailed after guessing “Talk to the hand” and “Relax we’re only friends.”

Stewart may want to do a few practice rounds next time. Watch her play The Whisper Challenge in the video at top.