Watch Kristen Stewart and Jimmy Fallon Attempt to Play Word Blurt

Jimmy Fallon’s games on The Tonight Show always have a little bit of tension to them—there has to be a winner and a loser, after all. But we’re not sure any of his tournaments have been as rough as Tuesday’s round of Word Blurt with Kristen Stewart .

The game relies on a deck of cards with random words written on each one. When one gets flipped over, they both have to blurt out the first thing that comes to mind. The goal is to be telepathically in tune with your partner so that you both say the same thing—thus both of them either wins or loses. Unfortunately, Stewart and Fallon operate on very different wavelengths.

Their first word was tequila. Fallon said “drunk,” and Stewart said “shot.” Not bad for an opening round, but when they drew selfie, Fallon went with “Kardashian” while Stewart said “stick.”

Things went seriously downhill next, with marshmallow. Fallon said “toast” but Stewart, flustered, said “belly” and then went on to try and explain that she was only trying to say what was in front of her (i.e. Fallon's stomach). The pair didn't fare much better with the words Lenny Kravitz or Tinder. However, everything fell into place with the final word—mistake—which proved that the two really can think alike (or are at least in tune with their surroundings).

