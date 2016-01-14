Watch Khloé Kardashian's Baywatch Run While Playing Charades with Danny DeVito

Khloé Kardashian may want to keep her many day jobs, as she should not be a professional charades player. We learned this Wednesday night when she stopped by for a few rounds of the game on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. However, some of it can be blamed on her partner, Danny DeVito. His word was "cheerleader" and yet Kardashian named every other dance type instead. Unlike Fallon and his partner, Norman Reedus, who managed to guess "Electric Slide" pretty quickly.

But apparently they didn't play a lot of charades in the Kardashian household growing up, as the new talk show host of Kocktails with Khloé admitted this was her first time playing the game. And perhaps it was DeVito's first time, too, as he couldn't guess Kardashian's acting out of "Baywatch," even though Fallon and Reedus got it right away.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Teases Drinking Games and Crazy Stories in a New Kocktails with Khloé Promo

But in the final round, Kardashian proved she was good under pressure when she guessed "Gold Digger" as both DeVito and Fallon acted it out. "It's your brother-in-law's song!" shouted Fallon.

Watch Khloe Kardashian play charades in the video above.