Watch Keri Russell Play Inflatable Flip Cup Against Jimmy Fallon

It's hard to look good wearing a silly inflatable suit and high heels, but Keri Russell sure pulled it off. The Americans star stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday and played a (sort of) friendly game of Inflatable Flip Cup against host Jimmy Fallon.

RELATED: The Dawn of Keri Russell's Personal Style

The actress—who claimed she had never played the drinking game before—did an awfully good job as a first-timer, even if at one point she got frustrated and playfully threw a cup at Fallon. While their round of Inflatable Flip Cup comes right down to the wire, the most entertaining part of the clip, by far, is when Russell and Fallon dance around and bump booties in their giant puffy outfits.

Click on the video above to see Keri Russell square off against Jimmy Fallon in a game of Inflatable Flip Cup.

PHOTOS: See Keri Russell's Changing Looks Throughout the Years