Watch Kendall Jenner's Ultra-Fun Campaign for Estée Lauder's Courrèges Collaboration

Spring is already shaping up to be bright, thanks to Kendall Jenner’s new Estée Lauder campaign. In the brand's latest video, Jenner put her glossy lip and metallic shadow on display (along with a few bold ensembles) to announce Estée Lauder's collaboration with French fashion house Courrèges. The lineup contains a full 12-piece range, from tools and faux lashes to high-impact shadows and lip hues, which pay homage to Courrèges's '60s-era beginnings with sleek, mod-inspired packaging in a futuristic color scheme.

We're obsessed with the lightweight formulas and sheer, shimmery finishes, not to mention how easily each item slides into our handbags---the compact shapes make the products ideal for spring break travel. If you want to try your hand at the look Kendall is wearing, pick up the Eye Glide Pencil in Silver Streak ($22; esteelauder.com), and add a sweep of the Super Gloss in Rosy Future ($26; esteelauder.com) onto your lips. Click play on the video above to watch the campaign in full, then head over to esteelauder.com now to shop the entire collection!

