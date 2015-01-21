Watch Kendall Jenner's Fierce Campaign for Estee Lauder

Is it just us, or is Kendall Jenner’s campaign for Estee Lauder a literal match made in beauty heaven? We have long admired the elder Jenner sister's skyscraper lashes (along with those of the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner krew for that matter), so it's only appropriate that the model is fronting the brand's new Little Black Primer, which merges the powers of a lash primer with an inky noir tint.

Because eyelash primers are meant to be applied before your very first sweep of mascara, the traditional formulas that hold a white coloring always run the risk of being noticed, as nothing says "I missed a spot" like a chunk of ivory lashes against a contrasting smoky eye. Estee Lauder's foolproof version is dark to begin with, and since it adds volume and lift on its own, can be worn solo if you're feeling a more natural appearance. You can also use the Little Black Primer as a finishing touch to lock in non-waterproof or flake-prone mascaras. After seeing the model work its magic and her lengthy lashes in the video above, consider us sold!

Click play to watch Jenner's campaign now, and find Estee Lauder's Little Black Primer for $24 at esteelauder.com now.

